Eleven Gangsters Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 11 gangsters of three gangs and recovered eight motorcycles, illegal weapons and other valuables from the possession.
A team of Civil Lines police station conducted a raid and arrested two gangsters identified as Dildar Hussain and Farhan and recovered two motorcycles and illegal pistol from them.
Jhang Bazaar police arrested 6 dacoits of a gang including ring leader Umar, Sadiq, Abdus Shakoor, Aftaf alias Faizi, Haidar Ali and Ahmad Usman and recovered 4 motorcycles, illicit weapons and other valuables from their possession.
Madina Town police rounded up three members of a dacoit gang including Javaid, Zubair, etc.
and recovered 2 motorcycles, illicit pistols, mobile phones, cash and other items from them.
Further investigation was underway.