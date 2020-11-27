Eligible students can apply for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship till Nov 30

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The eligible students can submit applications to participate in the country's large budgeted Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme for the year 2020-21 till November 30 (Monday).

According to an official source, the last date for applying in the scholarship programme was extended from October 30 to November 30 considering the COVID-19 fronted delays in the admission process at several public sector universities in the country.

The decision of extension was taken to facilitate a maximum number of fresh undergraduate students to apply for this scholarship opportunity.

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship is a flagship programme of the present government with an objective to provide scholarships to financially challenged students for the duration of their studies.

Around 125 public sector universities recognized by Higher education Commission are part of this initiative.

The Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships aimed at facilitating the students from low income families (less than Rs45,000 a month) and marginalized regions in pursuing their undergraduate studies. Eligible students can apply through an online portal: https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/.

As part of the programme design, students of first and second semesters enrolled in 4-5 year undergraduate programmes of 125 public sector universities are eligible to submit applications for the academic year 2020-21 scholarships.

However, scholarship recipients of other semesters who had secured Ehsaas scholarships in 2019-20 will continue receiving Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship throughout their undergraduate degree based on their satisfactory academic performance.

For the year 2019-20, scholarships worth Rs4.827 billion were awarded to 50,762 undergraduate students nationwide.

Under the programme, every year, 50,000 students from low-income families will be awarded scholarships for 4 to 5-year undergraduate degree programmes. Over four years, 200,000 undergraduate scholarships will be awarded the need and merit basis.

The geographical spread of the programme spans across all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The Ehsaas scholarship aid covers the entire tuition fee along with a monthly stipend. All four to five-year undergraduate programmes are covered under Ehsaas.

The half (50 percent) of the awardees are girls and two percent of awardees are differently abled. The total budget for the programme over four-years is Rs24 billion.