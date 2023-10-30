Embassy of Korea organizes 'Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert' at PNCA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Embassy of Korea in Pakistan has organized 'Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert' at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

The 2023 Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert was organized by the Embassy in the celebration and commemoration of the 40th year anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Korea, said a news release.

Muzaffar Ali Burki, the Joint Secretary from the National Heritage and Culture Division, was the chief guest.

The event was attended by the ambassadors and the deputy heads of different embassies, students and faculty members from different universities, and the general public.

The artists that performed in the concert were two Korean groups that came to Pakistan all the way from Korea called ‘LAON’ and ‘MOCCOJI’ both groups well-versed in playing and singing Korean folk music and giving Korean folk music a modern touch.

Khumaariyan, the very famous Pakistani band of musicians and the students from the National College of Arts, Lahore also performed at the concert.

The ambassador of Korea shared his optimism in regards to the relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea. He laid emphasis on how music and culture has the potential of uniting people across borders.

The ambassador of Korea mentioned that this concert was more than just a musical event.

"It was the celebration of the deep-rooted friendship and cultural bond between Pakistan and Korea" he added.

The Ambassador said that the concert was a reminder that beyond borders and differences, the universal language of music and culture can transcend barriers and bring people together in harmony.

APP/fur-zah