Emergency of PIC opened: GHA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Emergency department of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), which was suspended after lawyers attack on last Wednesday, partially opened for the emergent patients at night.

Addressing a press conference at PIC, the leaders of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) including its Chairman Dr. Suleman Haseeb, Dr. Qasim Awan and others announcing the opening of the Emergency department, said that doctors were not going on strike and started work in Emergency department in the larger interest of the patients.

The complete functioning of the emergency department would be ensured within next two days, the GHA leaders added.

They urged the enforcement of Health Professional Act immediately to ensure the safety of the doctors and other staffers in hospitals.

They said that cases should be registered against the lawyers involved in the ugly incident of attack on PIC under Terrorism Act.

However, they said that a meeting of the GHA would be held on Sunday to evolve the future strategy.