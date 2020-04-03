UrduPoint.com
Emirates Announces First Passenger Flights Post Suspension

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:42 PM

Emirates has received approvals to carry passengers on certain flights

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020) Emirates has received approvals to carry passengers on certain flights. Effective Monday 6 April, initial flights will commence from Dubai to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels and Zurich, with 4 flights a week to London Heathrow, and 3 flights a week to the other cities.
Operating from Dubai International airport Terminal 2 until further notice, these flights will only carry outbound passengers from the UAE.

Emirates will also carry belly-hold cargo in directions, supporting trade and communities with the transport of essential goods.
HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group said: “These initial passenger services, although limited to travellers who meet the entry requirements set by the destination countries, will be welcomed by our customers seeking to return home to their countries and families.

We would like to thank the UAE government and all our partners for their support in ensuring the smooth operation of our flights.
“While we hope to resume full operations as soon as possible, we acknowledge the challenges faced by many cities in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Our network can only be restored with the easing of travel restrictions, and we maintain close contact with all authorities for latest updates.

We are working closely with the authorities to resume our services, keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of our crew and customers at every step of the journey.

We continuously review the situation and will announce any additional services as they become available.”
Emirates will operate its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on these routes, offering seats in Business and Economy class.

Flights can be booked by eligible passengers on www.emirates.com. Travel restrictions are in place at these destinations, and travellers are urged to check entry criteria before they fly.
For health and safety reasons, Emirates will operate a modified inflight service programme on these flights.

Magazines and other print reading material will not be available, and while food and beverages will continue to be offered on board, packaging and presentation will be modified to reduce contact during meal service Emirates’ Lounge and Chauffeur Drive services will be temporarily unavailable during this period.
All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey.

