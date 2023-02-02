UrduPoint.com

Employee Of CTD Dies In Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 09:18 PM

An employee of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) here on Thursday was crushed to death under the wheels of trailer while driver managed to escape from the scene. However, the police impounded the trailer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :An employee of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) here on Thursday was crushed to death under the wheels of trailer while driver managed to escape from the scene. However, the police impounded the trailer.

According Deputy Superintendent Police (CTD) Zafar Chandio, the Counter Terrorism Department Office Reader Mehar Ali Halepoto was heading for home on motorcycle after duty hours when he was crushed under trailer in front of local sugar mill he succumbed on the spot.

The police said that the driver managed to slip away from the incident site.

DSP CTD Zafar Chandio said that postmortem of the deceased was conducted at Peoples Medical College, which would reveal the cause of accident.

The police are conducting raids to apprehend the driver.

More Stories From Pakistan

