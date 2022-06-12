UrduPoint.com

Employing Under-15 Child A Criminal Offence: CPWB Chairperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Employing under-15 child a criminal offence: CPWB chairperson

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has said that employment of a child under 15 years of age in any factory or other workplaces is a criminal offence under the Punjab Domestic Act.

In her message on the World Day Against Child Labour, being observed across the country on Sunday, June 12, like in other countries of the world, she said that every child had the right to education and better health.

She said the day was observed to raise awareness about prevention from child labour, encourage stakeholders to speak against this social evil and re-affirm the resolve to end child labour.

The chairperson stressed the need to ensure provision of basic rights to children. The launch of effective and determined awareness campaign to sensitise society on harmful effects of child labour was an important element to fight the menace of child labour, she added.

She said that the CPWB had rescued around 250 child labourers around the province during the last year, adding that the bureau was providing basic facilities of education, accommodation and food to the child victims of forced labour.

