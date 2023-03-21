UrduPoint.com

Empowering Women With Skills, Education Must For Prosperous Pakistan: Coordinator To Prime Minister On Youth Laptop Scheme Romina Khursheed Alam

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Youth Laptop Scheme Romina Khursheed Alam on Tuesday said that women in rural areas should be lured with skills and education to further nurture a strong and prosperous Pakistan

Speaking at the 'women's excellence awards' organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce (ICCI) she said that education, health, finance and emotions are the four main pillars to empower women for a developed country.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, President of the women's wing Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Farrah Khan, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri members of executive committee ICCI, renown personalities and women entrepreneurs were present in the ceremony.

Romina Khursheed Alam said that our society does acknowledge the rights of the women, but failed to provide the environment.

Talking about her journey and early life, she said life was never been easy for her but her faith on Allah makes her dreams true. 'Every day is the women day, as they struggle all the day from workplace to home', she added.

She said that today's women have to stand for themselves and support those who are standing beside them. 'Rise of women means the rise of the Nation', she noted.

She lauded the award-winning entrepreneurs and achievers and said every woman is a star here.

Former captain Pakistan women's cricket team, former parliamentarian Kashmala Tariq, Pakistani high-altitude mountaineer Samina Khayal Baig and others were given awards during the ceremony.

