Encroachers Set Up Kiosks On Footpath

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:15 PM

encroachers set up kiosks on footpath

The encroachments are creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and encroachers set up their kiosks on footpath in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The encroachments are creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and encroachers set up their kiosks on footpath in the city. The encroachers can be seen in the Chungi no 22, Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad,Muslim Town, Commercial Market,Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in the city. Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said encroachments were a major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police were making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment.

Tehsil Municipal Officer said that raids are being conducted in city markets to remove all kinds of encroachments. Now staff concerned has also been directed to expedite the ongoing efforts being made to remove encroachments from city areas. Special teams have been constituted to wipe out encroachment, he added.

The vendors who were found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different city roads are imposed fines with warnings. Meanwhile, Administrator Rawal Town has once again warned the shopkeepers, not to indulge in any encroachment which causes trouble for pedestrians as well as other road users adding, stern action would be taken against the violators.

