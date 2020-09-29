Encroachments creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar said encroachments were major cause in the smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar said encroachments were major cause in the smooth flow of traffic.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday he said that traffic police was making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.

On the other hand, the encroachers have set up their kiosks on footpath which was creating hurdles and miseries in smooth flow of traffic. The encroachers could be seen in the Chungi no 22, Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad,Muslim Town, Commercial Market,Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in the city.