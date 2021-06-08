UrduPoint.com
Encroachments Removed From Regal Road

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Encroachments removed from Regal Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari has removed encroachments from Regal Road here on Monday late night.

The AC City along with police, civil defense and elite force conducted operation cleanup at Regal Road late night and removed encroachments upto Douglas Pura.

The AC said that Qabza Mafia had encroached Regal Road which caused severe trafficproblems. He warned that land grabbers would be dealt with an iron hand.

