Endowment Funds Extend Date For Receipt Of Proposals
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Endowment Fund Secretariat University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has extended the date of receipt of project proposals till April 30, 2024.
A university spokesman said here on Monday that the proposal are invited from public sector universities/organizations with an established administrative and financial system for the funding in research and development; technology transfer, and product commercialization in the areas of climate resilient agriculture, disease/protection, farm mechanization, alternative energy, value addition in agriculture, and biofortification crops.
The endowment fund supports agricultural activities through various projects relating to technology transfer, project commercialization and research & development, he added.
