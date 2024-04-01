Endowment funds extend date for receipt of proposals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Endowment Fund Secretariat University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has extended the date of receipt of project proposals till April 30, 2024.

A university spokesman said here on Monday that the proposal are invited from public sector universities/organizations with an established administrative and financial system for the funding in research and development; technology transfer, and product commercialization in the areas of climate resilient agriculture, disease/protection, farm mechanization, alternative energy, value addition in agriculture, and biofortification crops.

The endowment fund supports agricultural activities through various projects relating to technology transfer, project commercialization and research & development, he added.