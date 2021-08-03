Energy Ministry refutes news item regarding purchase of LNG

Ministry of Energy on Tuesday refuted a news item appeared in section of press regarding purchase of $ 20.055 per unit LNG and clarified no tender was awarded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Ministry of Energy on Tuesday refuted a news item appeared in section of press regarding purchase of $ 20.055 per unit LNG and clarified no tender was awarded.

" The @PSOPakistan has refuted #fakenews by @ dawn-com regarding purchase of$20.055 per unit LNG, as it has not awarded any such tender and it was already scrapped on 27th July," tweeted Ministry of Power Division.