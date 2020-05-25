Engr Amir Muqam of PML(N) contracts coronavirus, isolated himself at home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :President Khyber Pakthunkhwa chapter of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Engr Amir Muqam has contracted coronavirus and isolated himself at his home after his blood tests found positive.

In a message on social media on May 24, 2020, Amir Muqam informed people and his party members that he had been tested positive for coronavirus and had quarantined himself at his home.

Amir Muqam while requesting nation to pray for his health had also advised countrymen to take all precautionary measures for preventing this disease from spreading and infecting more people.