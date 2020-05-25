UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Engr Amir Muqam Of PML(N) Contracts Coronavirus, Isolated Himself At Home

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

Engr Amir Muqam of PML(N) contracts coronavirus, isolated himself at home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :President Khyber Pakthunkhwa chapter of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Engr Amir Muqam has contracted coronavirus and isolated himself at his home after his blood tests found positive.

In a message on social media on May 24, 2020, Amir Muqam informed people and his party members that he had been tested positive for coronavirus and had quarantined himself at his home.

Amir Muqam while requesting nation to pray for his health had also advised countrymen to take all precautionary measures for preventing this disease from spreading and infecting more people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Amir Muqam May 2020 Muslim All From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

18 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

19 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

20 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.