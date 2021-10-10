Ensuring safety of sanitary workers top priority: RWMC MD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Managing Director Owais Manzoor Tarar Sunday said the protection of sanitary workers was the top priority of the government as they carried out their responsibilities during any emergencies.

He said the Punjab government has issued some guidelines to ensure the safety of sanitary workers which would be carried out in letter and spirit during duties.

According to the guidelines, he said that supply of oxygen cylinders would be made possible before starting sewerage operation while the use of a screwdriver and jetting machine would be preferred for opening the choaked sewerage line.

He said it would be mandatory for workers to use safety belts, long shoes, gas masks and oxygen cylinders while landing in deep manholes.

He said to avoid them from waterborne diseases vaccination of sanitary staff would be ensured to protect them from germs after cleanliness.

Owais said that RWMC has finalized a special cleaning plan for Rabi-ul-Awal and assigned duties to the workers in different shifts.

The MD said the areas of the main procession route of 12 Rabi ul-Awal including Kohati Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Dingi Khoi, Raja Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Murree Road and others were being cleaned while bins placed along the route were also being emptied on regular basis.

He said that additional staff would be deputed along the procession route to ensure cleanliness.

Tarrar said that the provision of a hygiene environment to the residents was the prime task of RWMC and was essential for the prevention of various diseases including prevailing dengue and corona spread. He informed that under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign Murree road was being cleaned daily during the night while mechanical sweeping was also being carried out on Rawal Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Khayaban Sir Syed, Iqbal Road, Sixth Road, Commercial Market, Pir Wadhai, Raja Bazar, Asghar Mall and other main areas.

Tarrar called upon the citizens to honour sanitary staff diligently by cooperating with them and urged the residents to keep their homes as well as streets and neighbourhoods clean and avoid throwing waste in open. "Keep it up, our staff will pick it up and put it away, fulfil our responsibilities to give a clean Pakistan to future generations," he added.