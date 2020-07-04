Entire nation is united in fighting Covid-19: Dr. Kazim Niaz

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has said that the entire nation was united in fighting Covid-19. Front line workers, doctors, paramedics, police, district administration, business community and the people worked with a coordinated effort that is commendable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has said that the entire nation was united in fighting Covid-19. Front line workers, doctors, paramedics, police, district administration, business community and the people worked with a coordinated effort that is commendable.

He said that the sacrifices of health professionals will always be remembered. Religious scholars also gave their full support to the Government and the district administrations during the pandemic. However, the problem is not over yet and we have to be more careful.

He was addressing a function held at Landi Kotal Khyber wherein certificates of appreciation were awarded to front line workers.

Secretary Relief Abid Majeed, Home Secretary Ikramullah Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber District Mahmood Aslam were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz also distributed certificates among the district administration, health department staff, police, quarantine center staff, PDMA personnel and members of the business community.

Addressing the function, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz said that even the most developed countries with their health governance systems struggled during the Covid-19 outbreak.

He added that the economic situation of the country and implementation of the SOPs both were in focus, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Chief Secretary said that the support and enthusiasm of the people in these times was commendable.

He added that cattle markets will be set up in open spaces outside the cities and arrangements will be made for observance of SOPs.

Referring to Khyber District, he said that although there were many problems in the district however, health staff was provided on an emergency basis. Visitors from Afghanistan were also provided with the best available health facilities. He added that the people are observing social distance, following SOPs and wearing face masks that is a remarkable achievement.

The Chief Secretary distributed masks, sanitizers and food among the police personnel deployed at various check posts and avenues. He also visited Emergency Services Rescue 1122 Headquarters where he was briefed by Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed.

The Chief Secretary also inspected the facilities provided by the rescue service. He also awarded certificates of appreciation to the rescue personnel adding that the Rescue 1122 performed exceptionally well during the pandemic.