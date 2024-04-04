Entire Nation Paying Homage To Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto: Ghazala Gola
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Madam Ghazala Gola on Thursday said that the entire nation was paying homage to Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto today
In a statement issued here on the occasion of Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto's martyrdom day, she said that the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was also ruling the hearts of the people.
She said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Mohsin of Pakistan was judicially murdered today. Shaheed Bhutto was a visionary and a great leader who had the pain of the people in his heart.
His judicial killing has caused an irreparable loss to the country.
Martyr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto sacrificed his life for the survival of democracy, she said.
She said that he never bargained on principles and the best leader and leader of the world was martyred by the court.
Deputy Speaker further said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a great name and an unforgettable character in the history of Pakistan, the history of Pakistan would always be adorned with his memory.
Today is a dark day that a great leader of the world was brutally martyred, she mentioned adding that the great man who united the Muslim world was martyred without a judicial trial.
