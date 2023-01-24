Entire power system fully restored in wee hours: Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir

Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday said that the entire power system was fully restored at 5.14 am across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday said that the entire power system was fully restored at 5.14 am across the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said despite restoring the system, there would be a shortage of electricity for the next two days as the nuclear power plants required 48-72 hours to start supplying electricity to the system.

Similarly, the coal power plants required around 48 hours for synchronization, he said.

He said yesterday one unit of each Sahiwal and Engro Coal Power plant has also started work. There would be a shortage of electricity for the next 48 hours and limited power load-shedding would be carried out, he added.

However, he made it clear that industrial consumers would be exempted from the power load-shedding as per the policy of the incumbent government.

\more