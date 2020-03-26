UrduPoint.com
Entry Of Passenger Buses, Vans Banned On Motorways

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:23 PM

Entry of passenger buses, vans banned on motorways

National Highways and Motorway Police on Thursday announced ban on entry passenger buses and vans in the Motorway network to make lockdown against coronavirus successful, said a press release issued here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Thursday announced ban on entry passenger buses and vans in the Motorway network to make lockdown against coronavirus successful, said a press release issued here.

However vehicles carrying goods, petroleum products and daily use items with minimum staff would be allowed.

Private vehicles with maximum two passengers giving valid reason of travelling would also be allowed to enter the network.

