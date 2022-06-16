EOC holds polio orientation workshop for Dera police

The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Polio on Thursday arranged three-day workshop to orient police force of Dera towards technical aspects of the anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Polio on Thursday arranged three-day workshop to orient police force of Dera towards technical aspects of the anti-polio campaign.

The event, among others, was attended by the deputy superintendent police (DSP) headquarters and a large number of police officials besides District Health Officer Dr. Mehmood Bhitani, and Dr. Ammad Zeb of EOC.

On the occasion, police officials were informed about various aspects of anti-polio campaign and its benefits. It was told that eradication of polio should be taken as the national cause and all energies should be focused for uprooting it from the society.

The EOC team expressed satisfaction over the performance of the police force to provide security to the polio workers. They called upon parents to vaccinate their children against polio and save them from permanent crippling.