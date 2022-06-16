UrduPoint.com

EOC Holds Polio Orientation Workshop For Dera Police

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 07:58 PM

EOC holds polio orientation workshop for Dera police

The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Polio on Thursday arranged three-day workshop to orient police force of Dera towards technical aspects of the anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Polio on Thursday arranged three-day workshop to orient police force of Dera towards technical aspects of the anti-polio campaign.

The event, among others, was attended by the deputy superintendent police (DSP) headquarters and a large number of police officials besides District Health Officer Dr. Mehmood Bhitani, and Dr. Ammad Zeb of EOC.

On the occasion, police officials were informed about various aspects of anti-polio campaign and its benefits. It was told that eradication of polio should be taken as the national cause and all energies should be focused for uprooting it from the society.

The EOC team expressed satisfaction over the performance of the police force to provide security to the polio workers. They called upon parents to vaccinate their children against polio and save them from permanent crippling.

Related Topics

Police Polio Event All From

Recent Stories

Social development, people's welfare among govt's ..

Social development, people's welfare among govt's priorities: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 OCCI organizes industry dialog on climate actions ..

OCCI organizes industry dialog on climate actions Pakistan needs to achieve NDCs ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns Maryam's appeal till ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns Maryam's appeal till June 23

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders more facilities, strict monito ..

Commissioner orders more facilities, strict monitoring mechanism for MPS at BoG ..

2 minutes ago
 Prosperity can't possible without participation of ..

Prosperity can't possible without participation of women: Kulsoom

2 minutes ago
 St Patrick's church, high school will be repaired: ..

St Patrick's church, high school will be repaired: CM Sindh

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.