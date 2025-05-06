EPA intensifies operations to curb environmental pollution

As part of the crackdown, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA ) teams inspected six brick kilns in various areas of the district and issued notices were their owners over violations of environmental regulations, on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) As part of the crackdown, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA ) teams inspected six brick kilns in various areas of the district and issued notices were their owners over violations of environmental regulations, on Tuesday.

In Paharpur, five service stations were sealed, while one was served a notice for non-compliance with environmental standards. Furthermore, 120 kilograms of substandard plastic shopping bags were seized during the operations. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also inspected pollution control equipment installed at a local rice mill to ensure adherence to environmental safety protocols.

According to officials more than 250 trees were planted along the Paharpur–Rajan Shah Road, reinforcing the department’s commitment to a cleaner and greener environment. Officials stated that environment-friendly initiatives across the district are being accelerated in line with government policy to promote sustainable development and public health.