UrduPoint.com

EPA Reprimands Manufacturing Unit For Emitting Pollution In Humak

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:10 PM

EPA reprimands manufacturing unit for emitting pollution in Humak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday after receiving public complaints inspected a manufacturing unit in the Federal capital's Industrial Area Humak and strictly warned its administration to contain dust pollution and waste management.

The public approached the Agency two weeks back and reported serious environmental pollution caused by the manufacturing unit located on Kahuta Road of ICT Industrial Area Humak, a Pak-EPA official told APP.

She said the manufacturing unit was making motorbike spare parts particularly made of plastics that were generating both solid waste and dust pollution. "Our team have reached the spot with our emissions calculating equipment and monitored the emissions of the plant and also inspected the entire unit which is running on unprofessional lines by the owners," she added.

To a question, she said a legal notice would be served to the unit authorities as the EPA team was waiting for its laboratory results confirming pollution created by the plant.

She underlined that the plant owners were somehow informed about the EPA team visit as prior to raid they were installing dust filters.

Moreover, on the EPA team's strict reprimand the plant owners committed to resolve pollution and solid waste disposal issues within 20 days, the official said. She also noted that there were no safety equipment and masks worn by the staff working in the manufacturing unit which was also pointed out and the quarters concerned were directed to ensure safety measures accordingly.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Road Kahuta

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Beijing has over 45,000 5G base stations

Beijing has over 45,000 5G base stations

1 minute ago
 Libyan Parliament Passes Vote of No Confidence Aga ..

Libyan Parliament Passes Vote of No Confidence Against Government of National Un ..

1 minute ago
 Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Paying Visit to M ..

Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Paying Visit to Moscow Despite Coup Attempt - E ..

1 minute ago
 PAEC highlights nuclear technologies contribution ..

PAEC highlights nuclear technologies contribution to Pakistan's development

4 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses plea against transfer of IGPs, CCPOs ..

LHC dismisses plea against transfer of IGPs, CCPOs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.