EPA reprimands manufacturing unit for emitting pollution in Humak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday after receiving public complaints inspected a manufacturing unit in the Federal capital's Industrial Area Humak and strictly warned its administration to contain dust pollution and waste management.

The public approached the Agency two weeks back and reported serious environmental pollution caused by the manufacturing unit located on Kahuta Road of ICT Industrial Area Humak, a Pak-EPA official told APP.

She said the manufacturing unit was making motorbike spare parts particularly made of plastics that were generating both solid waste and dust pollution. "Our team have reached the spot with our emissions calculating equipment and monitored the emissions of the plant and also inspected the entire unit which is running on unprofessional lines by the owners," she added.

To a question, she said a legal notice would be served to the unit authorities as the EPA team was waiting for its laboratory results confirming pollution created by the plant.

She underlined that the plant owners were somehow informed about the EPA team visit as prior to raid they were installing dust filters.

Moreover, on the EPA team's strict reprimand the plant owners committed to resolve pollution and solid waste disposal issues within 20 days, the official said. She also noted that there were no safety equipment and masks worn by the staff working in the manufacturing unit which was also pointed out and the quarters concerned were directed to ensure safety measures accordingly.

