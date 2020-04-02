EPD minister for precautions against dengue also

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD), Muhammad Rizwan has urged the people to take all precautionary measures to avoid dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD), Muhammad Rizwan has urged the people to take all precautionary measures to avoid dengue.

According to a hand out on Thursday, he directed the anti-dengue squad to remain alert and carry out their work with zeal.

The minister said that it was very important to stop the dengue larvae growth and appealed to the public to guard themselves against mosquito bite by using repellent sprays and disposing of old tyres,used bags,other trash including used shopper bags, empty plastic bottles, etc from their homes and areas.

"People must drain the water from fountains and swimming pools in their homes".

The minister added that EPD participated in International Dengue Conference 2020 in which 10-year Anti-Dengue Strategy was discussed with leading global experts to develop action plan to control dengue. The provincial minister said that dengue cases saw a dramatic rise in many countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Sri Lanka Bangladesh and others over the past three years.