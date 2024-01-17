EPI Director For Timely Pneumonia Vaccination For Kids
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Director of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Awan, has emphasized the importance of timely vaccination against pneumonia for kids below the age of two to keep them safe against this deadly disease.
"Parents should not delay the vaccinations of kids, as it ensures their well-being and overall health," said Awan while talking to Radio Pakistan.
He clarified that free pneumonia vaccines were ensured at all health centers under EPI, with recommended doses at six, ten, and fourteen weeks.
Parents may visit major hospitals, Tehsil and District Headquarter Hospitals, as well as centers for the immunization extension program, Primary health centers, and rural health centers to get their kids vaccinated.
Emphasizing the severity of pneumonia, especially in young children, Dr. Mukhtar stresses the significance of immediate medical attention if symptoms like cough, fever, or difficulty breathing arise.
Moreover, he advised parents to dress their young children in layers in winters and protect them from exposure to cold weather.
