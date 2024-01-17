Open Menu

EPI Director For Timely Pneumonia Vaccination For Kids

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 02:50 PM

EPI director for timely Pneumonia vaccination for kids

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Director of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Awan, has emphasized the importance of timely vaccination against pneumonia for kids below the age of two to keep them safe against this deadly disease.

"Parents should not delay the vaccinations of kids, as it ensures their well-being and overall health," said Awan while talking to Radio Pakistan.

He clarified that free pneumonia vaccines were ensured at all health centers under EPI, with recommended doses at six, ten, and fourteen weeks.

Parents may visit major hospitals, Tehsil and District Headquarter Hospitals, as well as centers for the immunization extension program, Primary health centers, and rural health centers to get their kids vaccinated.

Emphasizing the severity of pneumonia, especially in young children, Dr. Mukhtar stresses the significance of immediate medical attention if symptoms like cough, fever, or difficulty breathing arise.

Moreover, he advised parents to dress their young children in layers in winters and protect them from exposure to cold weather.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Winters Visit Young Mukhtar Ahmed May All From

Recent Stories

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

43 minutes ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

46 minutes ago
 Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

2 hours ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

2 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

15 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

15 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

15 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan