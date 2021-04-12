Establishment Division notified transfers, postings

(@FahadShabbir)

The Establishment Division on Monday ordered the transfers and postings of the officers of Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Monday ordered the transfers and postings of the officers of Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA).

According to the notification, Mehboob Ali Bukhari, a BS-19 officer of Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) under Industries and Production Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary (BS-19), Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, on deputation basis for a period of three (03) years, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Yasmeen Sadiq, a BS-18 officer of Office Management Group, presently posted as Section Officer, Cabinet Division, is promoted to BS-I9 in the Secretariat Group, with immediate effect.

On promotion, Yasmeen Sadiq is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Finance Division, with immediate effect and until further orders, said the notification.