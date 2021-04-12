UrduPoint.com
Establishment Division Notified Transfers, Postings

The Establishment Division on Monday ordered the transfers and postings of the officers of Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Monday ordered the transfers and postings of the officers of Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA).

According to the notification, Mehboob Ali Bukhari, a BS-19 officer of Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) under Industries and Production Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary (BS-19), Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, on deputation basis for a period of three (03) years, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Yasmeen Sadiq, a BS-18 officer of Office Management Group, presently posted as Section Officer, Cabinet Division, is promoted to BS-I9 in the Secretariat Group, with immediate effect.

On promotion, Yasmeen Sadiq is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Finance Division, with immediate effect and until further orders, said the notification.

More Stories From Pakistan

