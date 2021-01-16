UrduPoint.com
Establishment Division Notifies Transfers Of Police Officers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Establishment Division notifies transfers of Police officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Establishment Division on Friday issued a notification of transfers and postings of Police officers.

According to the notification, Abdul Aleem, a BS-17 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, presently at the disposal of Punjab government is transferred and his services are placed at disposal of the Interior Division for further posting in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, with immediate effect, and until further orders.

While Haider Ali, a BS-17 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is transferred and his services are placed at the Interior Division for further posting in Islamabad Captial Territory Police with immediate effect and until further orders.

