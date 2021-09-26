UrduPoint.com

Establishment Of Industrial Estate For Small Industry Top Priority, Says President MCSTSI

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 01:40 PM

Establishment of industrial estate for small industry top priority, says president MCSTSI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :President Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (MCSTSI), Sheikh Faisal Saeed, said on Sunday that establishment of industrial estate in the city for small industry was top priority.

While talking to APP, MCSTSI president said that they had conducted meetings with the authorities concerned regarding industrial estate and hoped good breakthrough about it soon.

He said that industrial estate for small traders was dire need so that they could run their businesses freely.

He said that there were many shoe exporters in the city which had established their businesses into rented buildings and facing various troubles. He said that those exporters could install their set up at one place if there was industrial estate area and it would also be safer place for their businesses.

Mr Faisal said that the establishment of MCSTSI was a fresh air for the small traders and industrialists of the city.

Explaining about the services provided by MCSTSI, Sheikh Faisal Saeed said that the Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry would provide services to small traders and industrialists like Chamber of Commerce.

Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry is a milestone for small traders and small scale industry of the city and its importance couldn't be denied, he added.

He assured to continue working with the government to resolve problems faced by small traders.

