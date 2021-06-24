UrduPoint.com
EU Imposes Sanctions On Belarusian Economy

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:11 PM

The Council of the European Union introduced on Thursday new targeted economic sanctions on Belarus, restricting access to EU capital markets and limiting trade in petroleum products, in particular

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Council of the European Union introduced on Thursday new targeted economic sanctions on Belarus, restricting access to EU capital markets and limiting trade in petroleum products, in particular.

"The new targeted economic sanctions include the prohibition to directly or indirectly sell, supply, transfer or export to anyone in Belarus equipment, technology or software intended primarily for use in the monitoring or interception of the internet and of telephone communications, and dual-use goods and technologies for military use and to specified persons, entities or bodies in Belarus. Trade in petroleum products, potassium chloride ('potash'), and goods used for the production or manufacturing of tobacco products is restricted.

Furthermore, access to EU capital markets is restricted, and providing insurance and re-insurance to the Belarusian government and Belarusian public bodies and agencies is prohibited," the Council of the European Union said in a statement.

The restrictions come as a response to alleged human rights violations in Belarus and the detention of Roman Protasevich � a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel (labeled extremist in Belarus) � and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, the council specified.

