UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Pak Friendship To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

EU Pak Friendship to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :EU Pak Friendship Federation Germany chapter will organise a protest in Munich to express solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir on the occasion of one year of military siege by the Indian military forces.

The protest will be led be President EU Pak Friendship Federation Germany Ansar Butt, President Munich Chapter Muhammad Anwar and Muhammad Akram Vice President, a press release on Saturday said.

Munaich protest is the part of rallies/protests to be organised for expressing solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris of IIOJK.

Related Topics

India Protest Germany Munich Jammu

Recent Stories

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

1 minute ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

2 minutes ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

2 minutes ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

2 hours ago

Roglic fires Bernal Tour warning with Ain win

2 minutes ago

US academic urges world community to fulfill its p ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.