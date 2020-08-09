EU Pak Friendship to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :EU Pak Friendship Federation Germany chapter will organise a protest in Munich to express solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir on the occasion of one year of military siege by the Indian military forces.

The protest will be led be President EU Pak Friendship Federation Germany Ansar Butt, President Munich Chapter Muhammad Anwar and Muhammad Akram Vice President, a press release on Saturday said.

Munaich protest is the part of rallies/protests to be organised for expressing solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris of IIOJK.