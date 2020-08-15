UrduPoint.com
EU PFF Spain Chapter Hosts Independence Day Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

EU PFF Spain Chapter hosts Independence Day ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :An Independence Day Ceremony of Pakistan jointly hosted by EU Pak Friendship Federation (PFF) Spain Chapter and urdu Dost Association is held in Barcelona, Spain.

The Participants from various walks of life expressed their love for Pakistan and urged a strong unity among overseas Pakistanis, said a press release issued here on Friday.

They said that we can only bring true identity of Pakistan through unity. Each and every overseas Pakistani is an ambassador of Pakistan and we should play our role to enhance dignity of Pakistan in abroad.

They noted that the schools and other institutions here were not giving proper information about Pakistan to our new generation and stressed the need to hold Independence day ceremonies in future to update our new generation about Pakistan and its security institutions.

The ceremony was jointly presided over by EU PFF Spain President Kamran Khan and Senior Vice President Chaudhry Khalid Mahr.

