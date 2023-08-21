Open Menu

EVAWG Alliance Condemns Incident Of Fatima Farriro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 06:44 PM

EVAWG Alliance condemns incident of Fatima Farriro

End Violence Against Women and Girls Alliance (EVAWG/KP) and Child Rights Movement KP is deeply saddened by the tragic death of 10-years-old Fatima Farriro in Ranipur, Sindh

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :End Violence Against Women and Girls Alliance (EVAWG/KP) and Child Rights Movement KP is deeply saddened by the tragic death of 10-years-old Fatima Farriro in Ranipur, Sindh.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, EVAWG KP and CRM vehemently condemn the individuals involved in this atrocity.

Both Alliances urged the department concerned to ensure a transparent and swift investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

