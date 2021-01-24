Everyone should perform duties honestly: Nasir Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information, Syed NasirHussain Shah has said that the provision of relief to the common man, improvement of governance, and public service delivery in the province is the responsibility of the government and everyone has to perform their duties honestly and dedication.

Talking to officials of different departments on Sunday, he said that the desired development goals could not be achieved without eradicating corruption, adding that effective measures against corruption would not only help curb financial irregularities but also improve the performance of institutions.