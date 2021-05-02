UrduPoint.com
Ex-DG FIA Bashir Memon Retracts Allegations Against PM

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Just days after his tirade, Former FIA Director General Bashir Memon Saturday retracted his allegations against Prime Minister Imran Khan of ordering him to file a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Memon, who was widely reported to have alleged that the prime minister had directed him to file a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, now said Imran Khan never issued any such instructions to him.

In an interview with a private television channel (Hum news), the former FIA chief said the meeting with the prime minister, he had referred to, lasted just two to three minutes.

"He (prime minister) has always been appreciative now and that time too. He appreciated my professionalism and said being a courageous person, you can do it. Go and do it properly," he said.

However, as the questioner interrupted him for clarification, Memon clarified that "the meeting lasted two to three minutes and no particular case was discussed." "From the very first day, I have been saying the same. I said it everywhere. I will say what happened, not from my own," Memon explained.

Clarifying again that the prime minister never mentioned the name of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, he also suggested the government to constitute a judicial commission to ascertain the facts.

"I am talking of judicial commission. If I am wrong, I will prove to be a liar or will prove true, if I am right," he remarked.

He said all including his visits to the Prime Minister House were on record including the objective of his visits.

"I visited there many times. Even my staff would be knowing why I was going there. May be, the record would be available somewhere. There is nothing to worry about," Memon said.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain took to Twitter and censured the tendency of getting media fame by targeting the prime minister and then backtracking the words so easily.

"Hurl allegations against the prime minister, make headlines and later take a U-turn so easily. If you say something to tv channels, it is (considered) as attack on media freedom. If you question the guest, he calls it political victimization. This will have to end," the minister commented.

