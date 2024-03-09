Ex KP minister congratulates Asif Zardari for his election to Office President

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Former provincial minister and vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has congratulated the co-chairman of PPP, Asif Ali Zardari for his election as President of Pakistan and expressed the hope that he would strengthen democracy and promote reconciliation to mitigate confrontation among the political forces of the country.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Mohammad Adnan Jalil said that during his first stint as President of Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari had rendered matchless services for the country and guaranteed the rights of small federating units by giving the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and granted identity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, he said that President Asif Ali Zardari was only head of the state, who had surrendered powers to the parliament to guarantee its supremacy and had also initiated Haqooq-e-Baluchistan Programme to end the sense of deprivation of the people of Baluchistan.

Mohammad Adnan Jalil, who is the son of veteran nationalist, late Haji Mohammad Adeel congratulated all democratic forces of the country and PPP leadership for the election of Asif Ali Zardari as President of Pakistan.

He said that the election of the Asif Ali Zardari will promote national unity, harmony and usher an era of progress and development in the country.