MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The 45th death anniversary of Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani, father of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was organized at Musa Pak Shaheed shrine, here on Friday.

Musa Pak Shahid shrine custodian, Abuul Hassan Gilani offered prayers for Syed Alamdar Gilani.

Along with former PM, Makhdoom Yazdani Gilani, Tanvir Gilani, Mujtaba Gilani and Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi were also present.

Later, talking to the media, Gilani stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was making hue and cry, instead of facing the cases against him.

"When no-confidence motion against a PM is tabled, the PM can not advise the president to dissolve the National Assembly," said Gilani. while recalling the alleged unconstitutional move by the then PM Imran.

"Though it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections, in my personal opinion, these should be held simultaneously," he maintained.

Replying to a question, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPp) leader stated that his part had never run away from elections.