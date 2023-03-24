UrduPoint.com

Ex PM Gilani's Father Death Anniversary Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Ex PM Gilani's father death anniversary observed

The 45th death anniversary of Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani, father of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was organized at Musa Pak Shaheed shrine, here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The 45th death anniversary of Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani, father of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was organized at Musa Pak Shaheed shrine, here on Friday.

Musa Pak Shahid shrine custodian, Abuul Hassan Gilani offered prayers for Syed Alamdar Gilani.

Along with former PM, Makhdoom Yazdani Gilani, Tanvir Gilani, Mujtaba Gilani and Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi were also present.

Later, talking to the media, Gilani stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was making hue and cry, instead of facing the cases against him.

"When no-confidence motion against a PM is tabled, the PM can not advise the president to dissolve the National Assembly," said Gilani. while recalling the alleged unconstitutional move by the then PM Imran.

"Though it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections, in my personal opinion, these should be held simultaneously," he maintained.

Replying to a question, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPp) leader stated that his part had never run away from elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Election Commission Of Pakistan Hue Pakistan Peoples Party Media From

Recent Stories

Borrell May Visit Beijing in April En Route to G7 ..

Borrell May Visit Beijing in April En Route to G7 Summit in Japan - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Thomas Tuchel: brilliant tactician with 'challengi ..

Thomas Tuchel: brilliant tactician with 'challenging' streak

4 minutes ago
 EU Leaders Reassure Zelenskyy of Support Necessary ..

EU Leaders Reassure Zelenskyy of Support Necessary to 'Defeat' Russia - Macron

4 minutes ago
 14 dead in US strikes on Syria after drone kills A ..

14 dead in US strikes on Syria after drone kills American contractor

4 minutes ago
 Van Aert outduels big guns at E3 cobbled classic

Van Aert outduels big guns at E3 cobbled classic

4 minutes ago
 Soyuz MS-24 Spacecraft With Russian-US Crew of 3 t ..

Soyuz MS-24 Spacecraft With Russian-US Crew of 3 to Fly to ISS on September 15 - ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.