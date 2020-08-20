UrduPoint.com
Exam Forms Of MSc / M.Phil And Ph.D Computer Sciences Semester-I Acceptable Till Sep 05 : FUUAST

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):Controller Examination Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Ghias-ud-Din Ahmed on Thursday announced that examination forms of MSc / M.Phil and Ph.D semester-I of Computer Science Department can be obtained and submitted from Askari Bank Gulshan-e-Iqbal University Road Branch till September 5.

According to the press note, the students are advised to also obtain fee voucher along with their examination forms.

They are also advised to get their forms checked from the concerned department and submit the the fee voucher to the bank.

The candidates should attach the original part of the voucher, enrollment card and photocopy of GRMC letter with the form and keep a copy with them.

The complete and verified forms should be submitted to the concerned department and receipt should be received.

