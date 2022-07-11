UrduPoint.com

Excessive Use Of Meat On Eid Can Cause Diarrhea, Other Ailments

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Excessive use of meat on Eid can cause diarrhea, other ailments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Doctors have warned that meat lovers can fall prey to diarrhea and some other ailments during Eid ul Azha and excessive use of meat would be unhealthy.

Doctors have also recommended that people should attempt to maintain a balanced diet which consists of meat, fruits and vegetables, among other things, to prevent any ailments associated with eating too much meat.

Dr Irshad Tanoli Medical Officer, at Holy Family Hospital told that people should eat less meat.

He said meat should be frozen soon after the sacrifice to preserve its nutritional value and avoid an infestation of germs on it.

He said half-frozen meat could cause diarrhea and suggested that people should cook the meat again after freezing.

He added that people suffering from blood pressure, diabetes and excessive uric acid must avoid overeating meat.

Dr Irshad said people should clean their teeth after eating meat as this could help them avoid catching diseases.

He said Eidul Azha should be celebrated with special precautions about health, as excessive use of red meat, salt and chilies could increase stomach acidity and could be dangerous for those with of regurgitation problems, stomach ulcers, diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis and liver, renal or cardiac problems.

