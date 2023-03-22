Excise arrests four drug smugglers, recovers 9.3Kg heroin

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department on Wednesday arrested four members of a smuggler gang and recovered 9.3Kg heroin from them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department on Wednesday arrested four members of a smuggler gang and recovered 9.3Kg heroin from them.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of a narcotics smuggler, the Regional Excise Mardan team arrested a man and recovered 45 capsules from his stomach which were filled with 180gm heroin.

Afterwards, the Excise team also arrested a person whose name was revealed by the arrested smuggler during the investigation.

Excise Police also recovered 1200gm heroin from the second smuggler who was en route to Islamabad from Mardan.

The evidence collected from the second smuggler disclosed the presence of a third member that was later arrested from district Swat, adding the ringleader of the gang was arrested from a house located in the district Peshawar.

During the investigations, it was revealed that several persons were sent abroad by the gang with swallowed heroin-filled capsules.

Secretary Excise Adeel Shah, Director General Excise and Director Narcotics Engr. Eid Badshah accoladed the services of the staff participating in the raids.