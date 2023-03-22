UrduPoint.com

Excise Arrests Four Drug Smugglers, Recovers 9.3Kg Heroin

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Excise arrests four drug smugglers, recovers 9.3Kg heroin

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department on Wednesday arrested four members of a smuggler gang and recovered 9.3Kg heroin from them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department on Wednesday arrested four members of a smuggler gang and recovered 9.3Kg heroin from them.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of a narcotics smuggler, the Regional Excise Mardan team arrested a man and recovered 45 capsules from his stomach which were filled with 180gm heroin.

Afterwards, the Excise team also arrested a person whose name was revealed by the arrested smuggler during the investigation.

Excise Police also recovered 1200gm heroin from the second smuggler who was en route to Islamabad from Mardan.

The evidence collected from the second smuggler disclosed the presence of a third member that was later arrested from district Swat, adding the ringleader of the gang was arrested from a house located in the district Peshawar.

During the investigations, it was revealed that several persons were sent abroad by the gang with swallowed heroin-filled capsules.

Secretary Excise Adeel Shah, Director General Excise and Director Narcotics Engr. Eid Badshah accoladed the services of the staff participating in the raids.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat Man Mardan From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,195 vehicles, fine 4,533 for ..

Dubai Police seize 1,195 vehicles, fine 4,533 for illegal modifications and nois ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Livestock announces Ramadan market hours f ..

Sharjah Livestock announces Ramadan market hours for Holy Month

7 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives delegation of Sharjah Ch ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives delegation of Sharjah Charity International

7 minutes ago
 ADQ&#039;s AgTech Park launches vertical farming p ..

ADQ&#039;s AgTech Park launches vertical farming project

7 minutes ago
 The audio and video leaks related to the judiciary ..

The audio and video leaks related to the judiciary are very worrying. Khawaja R ..

16 minutes ago
 ENOC Group unveils community initiatives for Holy ..

ENOC Group unveils community initiatives for Holy Month of Ramadan

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.