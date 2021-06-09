Excise dept extends vehicle token tax date till June 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad has extended deadline for submitting the vehicle token tax without penalty till June 30.

According to an office order issued here on Wednesday, the last date for payment of token tax without penalty has been extended, in order to facilitate the vehicles' owners.

The citizens could submit their token fee at the excise office from 9 am to 8 pm even after their office time.

On the direction of chief commissioner Islamabad, the E&T office would be opened on Saturday till June 30, for the convenience of the public.

The Pakistan Post has authorized for collection of token tax of vehicles without any fine. The appellants could submit their token to the authorized Pakistan Post offices, located in various sectors of the city.