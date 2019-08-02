Excise dept seizes 14Kg opium in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Excise Intelligence Bureau here on Friday recovered 14kg opium from a car and arrested two smugglers.

Acting on a tip off received by Provincial In-charge Excise Intelligence Bureau Syed Naveed Jamal about smuggling of huge quantities of narcotics, a raiding team was constituted under the supervision of EIB-VI, an official said.

EIB-VI mobile squad searched a car near Jameel Chowk at Ring Road and recovered 14Kg opium from its secret cavities. Two smugglers were arrested on the spot and a case under 9c/CNSA was registered against him.