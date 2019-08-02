UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Dept Seizes 14Kg Opium In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:17 PM

Excise dept seizes 14Kg opium in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Excise Intelligence Bureau here on Friday recovered 14kg opium from a car and arrested two smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Excise Intelligence Bureau here on Friday recovered 14kg opium from a car and arrested two smugglers.

Acting on a tip off received by Provincial In-charge Excise Intelligence Bureau Syed Naveed Jamal about smuggling of huge quantities of narcotics, a raiding team was constituted under the supervision of EIB-VI, an official said.

EIB-VI mobile squad searched a car near Jameel Chowk at Ring Road and recovered 14Kg opium from its secret cavities. Two smugglers were arrested on the spot and a case under 9c/CNSA was registered against him.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Road Car From

Recent Stories

North Korea to host South for World Cup qualifier ..

4 minutes ago

Britain's Johnson suffers first electoral setback ..

39 seconds ago

Artificial Jewellery exports dip16.86pc during FY ..

4 minutes ago

Russia court arrests three in mass unrest probe

4 minutes ago

Pompeo rips into China, urges ASEAN to trust in US ..

4 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.