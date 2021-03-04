Excise deptt serves sealing notices to 478 property tax defaulters

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has issued sealing notices to 478 property tax defaulters for submitting pending dues about Rs 100 million till March 10 otherwise strict legal action would be taken against the responsible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has issued sealing notices to 478 property tax defaulters for submitting pending dues about Rs 100 million till March 10 otherwise strict legal action would be taken against the responsible.

Deputy Director Admin/ETO Property tax wing, Khalid Hussain Qasoori told APP here on Thursday that the warning notices were served to all defaulters and field staff was conveying them through messages and calls for submitting the pending dues voluntarily.

He said that the properties would be sealed after the deadline period and de-sealed after complete payment of taxes.

He informed that the provincial government was also offering five percent rebate by payment of taxes through E-pay.

ETO stated that the property tax target for the current fiscal year was set Rs 680 million while Rs 500 million had been recovered by the end of February.

Rs 150 million target was given to them to achieve 90 percent of the total property tax by 31 March and all-out efforts were being made to achieve the target, Qasoori said and added that the monitoring of inspectors and other field staff was being made for maximum collection of the tax target.

About professional tax, Mr Qasoori said that action plan against the professional tax defaulters was also ready and notices served to the defaulters in this regard.

The professional tax total target for this year is over Rs 70 million from which they had recovered Rs 35 million till last month and efforts were underway to achieve rest of the target.