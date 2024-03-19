Excise Police Recovers 165.6kg Narcotics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Excise police, Peshawar Region on Tuesday foiled two bids of narcotics smuggling and recovered 165.6 kg narcotics while arresting two drug peddlers.
In the first operation, 144 kg hashish was recovered during checking of s suspicious vehicle number BYS-678, ICT while in another operation, 21.
6 kg of opium was recovered from vehicle number AHV-681 near Motorway.
Excise police arrested two drug peddlers, registered cases against them and started further investigation.
APP/adi
