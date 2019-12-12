UrduPoint.com
Exhibition Held At Government College For Women University

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:55 PM

Department of Home Economics, Government College for Women University held annual Departmental Project Exhibition-2019 in the varsity on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Department of Home Economics, Government College for Women University held annual Departmental Project Exhibition-2019 in the varsity on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq was chief guest while MPA Firdous Rai and Chairman APTPMA Fsd Reg Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed were guest of honours. Faculty and large number of students were also present.

Students set up different stalls including food, designing, handmade articles, decoration, furniture, painting, bedroom decoration, dining room decoration, children rooms decoration were set up in the exhibition.

'Foliage Plant Exhibition' was also arranged under the aegis of Horticulture Society, Department of Botany.

MPA Firdous Rai, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq, Chairman APTPMA Engr Ihtesham Javed and Registrar Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli visited the stalls and appreciated the efforts of students.

