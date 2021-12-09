UrduPoint.com

Exhibition 'Lumieres' Opens At PNCA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :An exhibition Lumieres curated by two women curators by Zara Sajid from Pakistan and Stephanie Borsa from France opened Thursday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The exhibition featuring 6 women artists; Marium Agha, Farida Batool and Risham Syed from Pakistan, Safaa Eruass from Morocco, Christine Ferrere and Genivieve Glieze from France, said a press release issued here.

Supported by the French Embassy in Pakistan, the project was conceptualized over a year ago amidst the various lockdowns due to a worldwide pandemic. The exhibition shall be on display and open for public viewing from Dec 9th to the 20th.

The curatorial note 'Reflection' for the exhibition has been written by Odile Guichard, Curator, Musee Vouland, Avignon, France.

The second part of the project is an exhibition in France in 2023 featuring the same artists.

