Expatriates Continue To Express Confidence In PM's Leadership: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 12:45 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said overseas Pakistanis continue to express confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

He said that once again the record of remittances from abroad was broken, he tweeted.

He added that remittances increased by 11.3 per cent and overseas Pakistanis sentUS $ 15.8 billion to Pakistan during past six months from July to December 2021.

