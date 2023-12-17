Open Menu

Expert Stresses Awareness To Improve Survival Rates For Those Who Suffer 'cardiac Arrest '

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Renowned Cardiologist Maj-Gen (retd) Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kayani on Sunday stressed to raise public awareness at grass-roots level about the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save lives in emergencies such as heart attacks, drowning or choking and provide life-saving care.

Talking to ptv news channel, he explained that educating the public about CPR is important because in cardiac arrest, every second counts and so quick CPR before emergency professionals arrive at the scene can double or even triple a victim’s chance of survival.

Learning these skill is important as many cardiac arrests happen outside a hospital such as at home, work or elsewhere, he said, adding, furthermore, cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death and hands-only CPR can save people’s lives.

To perform hands-only CPR, the person should continue pushing hard and fast in the centre of the chest 100 to 120 times per minute until help arrives, he mentioned.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are one of the common causes of deaths in winters, he said, adding, out of the hospital, Cardiac arrest is a major cardiovascular event which requires public awareness.

We need to talk about sudden cardiac arrests and understand that if we all learn CPR, we will be able to save a precious life, he mentioned.

“it is vital that we maintain good heart health and adopt a holistic approach towards health incorporating balanced diet and exercise however, in the proximity of someone suffering from cardiac arrest, if one is trained in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation technique, it will enable us to save lives", he added.

By providing widespread CPR training, medical institutions should collectively play a crucial role in promoting public safety and enhancing the overall preparedness for life-threatening situations, he said.

"We firmly believe that prevention is better than cure, and through various awareness campaigns and health education programs, we are encouraging our citizens to adopt healthier habits and make wellness a way of life”, he highlighted.

