Experts discuss G-20 Conference, Kashmir dispute at UAJK Seminar

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The seminar titled "G-20 Conference & Disputed Status of Jammu and Kashmir" held at the Institute of Kashmir Studies, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) proved to be an insightful platform for discussion and analysis.

The event garnered the attention of esteemed individuals such as Prof. Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of UAJK, Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in Islamabad, Dr. Raja Sajjad Latif, Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission, and Dr. Summaira Shafique, Coordinator of the Institute of Kashmir Studies, took the stage to share their expertise and perspectives.

The speakers unanimously expressed their concern over India's decision to host the G-20 Conference in this contentious region. They highlighted the flagrant violation of international laws and the blatant disregard for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination that such a decision represents. It served as a reminder of the obstinacy displayed by India and its persistent denial of the Kashmiri people's legitimate aspirations.

The speakers further shed light on the lack of international involvement in the Kashmir issue and the prevalent double standards exhibited by global institutions.

This inconsistency and selective approach cast doubts on the prospects for peace not only in the region but also on a global scale. The plight of the Kashmiri people and their yearning for self-determination were underscored, emphasizing the urgent need for the international community's attention and action.

Amidst these discussions, the speakers urged the Pakistani government to adopt an assertive and effective foreign policy stance regarding the Kashmir issue. They emphasized the dire consequences of India's unwavering stubbornness, state oppression, and acts of terrorism that have plagued the Kashmiri people for the past 75 years.

The participants called for solidarity and collective efforts to address the challenges faced by Kashmir, as well as to ensure justice, peace, and the realization of the Kashmiri people's long-awaited aspirations.

The seminar concluded with a renewed sense of determination to advocate for the rights of the Kashmiri people and to create awareness at both national and international levels. The gathering served as a powerful platform for raising voices and demanding justice, with the hope that through dialogue, engagement, and diplomatic efforts, a resolution can be found for the long-standing Kashmir issue.