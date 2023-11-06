Open Menu

Experts Discuss Sustainable Agriculture Development At UVAS Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Experts from Foundation for Agriculture Rurality in the World (FARM) and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) discussed sustainable agriculture development at a meeting held at UVAS City Campus on Monday

The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed while delegation members Cooperation and Cultural Attache Embassy of France in Pakistan Dylan Gelard and Scientific Director Farm Foundation Matthieu Brun, Project Officer (FAO) Rana Muhammad Wajid and UVAS senior faculty members and officers attended.

The FARM delegation is visiting Pakistan in collaboration with French Embassy Pakistan and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

They discussed agriculture and food challenges in Pakistan to identify potential collaboration areas and food agriculture policies, management of natural resources, dairy products marketing, food security, production, trade and food safety, etc. They also discussed investment & collaborative opportunities for research in the agriculture sector and food security in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed told the delegation that UVAS provided veterinary services as well as community welfare services in different provinces (South Punjab, Sindh, KP and Baluchistan) of Pakistan during flood 2022. He mentioned UVAS also distributed pregnant dairy animals included cattle along with sheep and goats among flood affected families under UVAS flood relief campaign especially to uplift the economic status & potential of flood affected families. He said hand holding is necessary for livestock farmers to increase livestock production by imparting practical knowledge for their capacity building.

Director Institute of Continue Education & Extension Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich said that social interaction, trust building, value chain, latest farm practices and sustainability is the key source to enhance livestock farming community profitability & production.

