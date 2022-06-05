Experts suggest preventive measures to stay safe during heatwave

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :After Pakistan Meteorological Department's forecast of hot and dry weather, during the next week, health experts have suggested that the residents of twin cities adopt protective measures to stay safe from various diseases likely to be caused by hot weather.

Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that patients suffering from stomach-related ailments such as diarrhoea, vomiting and stomachache visited hospitals more often than in other seasons. She said that the rising temperature resulted in various respiratory disorders, adding that children with low immunity and high vulnerability to sickness often fell sick during the summer days.

She advised the people to drink plenty of water and juices to wash out their upper respiratory system.

Stressing upon preventive measures, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed advised to avoid going out unnecessarily in the sun from 10 am to 5 pm. If they had to go out at all, they should take preventive measures such as cover their heads, drink ORS and water frequently to stay hydrated.

If they feel their body temperatures rising or any headache, they should immediately find a shade and drink water, as headaches are caused when the body is dehydrated, he said.

Medical Specialist Dr Haseeb ur Rehman said that signs and symptoms of heatstroke were dry skin with severe headache, lethargy and vertigo, and extreme tiredness.

He asked the residents not to use substandard food items and drinks sold at roadside stalls. Chat, pakoras, samosas and other fried things should be avoided, and homemade food should be prioritized, he stressed.

Furthermore, he urged the people to use only boiled water.

Meanwhile, Director Barani Livestock Production Research Institute Dr Muhammad Aslam urged the cattle farmers to take precautionary measures to protect the cattle from the scorching heat.

He said that special care was required during the ongoing heat wave in feeding the cattle as animals were also affected by extreme heat like human beings.

Dr Aslam advised the farmers to keep their cattle in shady places, bathe them twice in the morning and the evening, and ensure a plentiful supply of clean and cold drinking water.

He added that lactating animals required special care during summer, adding the cattle area should be well ventilated; otherwise, the cattle could be affected.

The Director said that green fodder was unavailable in the Pothohar region during this season, so cattle breeders should use silage and salt pans in animal fertilizer to compensate for the lack of salinity.

In case of illness, they were advised to contact the nearest veterinary hospital or the Livestock Department helpline 9211 for guidance, he added.