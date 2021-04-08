UrduPoint.com
Expired Medicines Seized In Upper Kurram

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:46 PM

Accompanied by officials of the district administration Kurrum tribal district, the drug team of health department here Thursday seized expired medicines from different stores in Upper Kurram and issued notice to the owners under Drugs Act 1976

On directives of Deputy Commissioner, the team led by drug inspectors inspected various shops and seized expired medicines. Notices were issued to owners of the concerned medical stores under Drugs Act 1976.

The Deputy Commissioner Kurram has warned that no leniency would be tolerated with sellers of expired medicine and culprits would be sent to jails.

More Stories From Pakistan

